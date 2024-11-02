Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.79 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

