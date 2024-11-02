Realta Investment Advisors Sells 12,936 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.19. 12,181,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a market cap of $660.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
