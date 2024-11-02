Realta Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,912. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.49 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

