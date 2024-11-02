Realta Investment Advisors Has $2.14 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.0% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.32, a PEG ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

