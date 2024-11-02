RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get RadNet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RadNet

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. RadNet has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 475.29 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in RadNet by 10,875.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.