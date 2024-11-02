QUASA Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $157,398.40 and $194.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,435.92 or 0.99887994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00055777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00189526 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $209.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

