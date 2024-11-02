Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 554,542 shares of company stock worth $30,014,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $50.97 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.43, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

