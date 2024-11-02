Private Management Group Inc. Buys 5,571 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277,389 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,388 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vontier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,716,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vontier by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,898,000 after acquiring an additional 329,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

