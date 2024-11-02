Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $247.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $190.95 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

