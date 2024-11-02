Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 25,266 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after buying an additional 395,262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

