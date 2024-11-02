Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 53,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

CLOI opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.