Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares changing hands.
Pioneer Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Pioneer Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
