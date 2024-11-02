Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 908 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $385.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $274.59 and a twelve month high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

