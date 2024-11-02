Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.46. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

