Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 184 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

SPGI opened at $483.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.00 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

