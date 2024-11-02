PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Announces Earnings Results

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHIN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 525,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. PHINIA has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $52.19.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHIN. Morgan Stanley lowered PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHIN

PHINIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.