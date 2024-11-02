Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 255.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 237.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $205.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

