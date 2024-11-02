Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,436 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for about 2.5% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Pentair were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. 2,289,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

