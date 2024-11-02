PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $599.52 million and $3.99 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,408.69 or 0.99848819 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,379.95 or 0.99807484 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 599,684,371 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 568,970,144.562405. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99941799 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $26,735,873.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

