Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.21. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 300,000 shares trading hands.

Pan Orient Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.25 million and a PE ratio of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Featured Articles

