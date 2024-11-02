Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.840-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 3.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,304. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

