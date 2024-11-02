Oasis Network Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $441.90 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.65 or 0.03582519 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00034682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

