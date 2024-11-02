O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 208 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.