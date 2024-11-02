Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 12,222,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,937,590. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

