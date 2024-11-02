New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,953,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,155,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,394,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,129,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,116,000 after purchasing an additional 94,811 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

