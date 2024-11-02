New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,815 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $146.50 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.