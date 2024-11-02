New Peoples Bankshares Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Report

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc., a financial institution based in Virginia, recently disclosed its earnings for the quarter and year ending September 30, 2024. The press release concerning this financial update was issued on October 30, 2024.

The company’s statement highlights the results and performance of the third quarter of 2024. For more detailed information regarding the earnings report, interested parties can refer to the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing.

This disclosure allows shareholders and the financial community to gain insights into New Peoples Bankshares’ recent financial standings and strategic direction for the coming periods.

With this latest report, the company demonstrates its commitment to transparency and communication with its stakeholders. Stay tuned for further updates and developments from New Peoples Bankshares.

That concludes the details from the 8-K filing report by New Peoples Bankshares, Inc.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

