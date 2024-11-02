Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 532.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

