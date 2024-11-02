Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $65.00 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
