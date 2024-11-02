Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $759.37. 1,018,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,448. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $822.41. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $459.69 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

