Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $53,096,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 541.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 645,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after purchasing an additional 434,685 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

