ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Major Shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L Purchases 38,292 Shares

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 38,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.89 per share, for a total transaction of $608,459.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,620,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,748,060.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 33,495 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $540,944.25.

On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,032.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $718,591.68.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of MODV stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 262,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ModivCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

