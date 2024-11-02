Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

MBLY traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,110,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,566. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 35.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 135,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 258.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

