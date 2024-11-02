Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-9.020 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

MAA traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.17. 1,027,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

