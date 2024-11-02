MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.00 million, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 82,509 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 28.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

