Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
