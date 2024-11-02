Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.1 %

MBUU stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 392,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $56.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.