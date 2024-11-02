Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15), reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

MX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 2,202,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 93.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

