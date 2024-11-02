Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.24 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 111.50 ($1.45). Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 50,396 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £178.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

