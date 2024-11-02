LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.40 and traded as low as $131.50. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at $132.59, with a volume of 272,541 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVMUY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

