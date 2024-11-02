Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 3,042 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT opened at $545.54 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.