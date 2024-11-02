Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

