Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

