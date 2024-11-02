Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,041,000 after buying an additional 5,148,178 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after purchasing an additional 419,112 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,266,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 289,047 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.