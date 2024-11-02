LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
LiveWorld Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
LiveWorld Company Profile
LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.
