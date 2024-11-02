Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.640-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

