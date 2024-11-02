KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RELY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Remitly Global stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.71 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Remitly Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Remitly Global will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $570,492.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,542,613 shares in the company, valued at $64,595,956.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Remitly Global by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 409.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

