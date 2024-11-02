Key Financial Inc Sells 4,793 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Key Financial Inc lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 7,944,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,790,926. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

