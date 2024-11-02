Key Financial Inc Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMS. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000.

NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. 158,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

