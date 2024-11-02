Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $73.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TREE traded down $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,628. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 15.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

