K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 62,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 67,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
K2 Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
K2 Gold Company Profile
K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.
